Restaurant owner encourages families to educate children about buying local

While small businesses have a difficult time during the COVID-19 shutdown, CraftCade says now is the perfect time for all of us to focus on buying local.

“I'm encouraging people to have a family dinner night where you order from local restaurants and sit around the table with local restaurant food and teach your kids, teach your kids where that food came from," said CraftCade co-owner Nick Schwieters.

For a complete list of operating businesses, go to the Open for Business tab on our website.