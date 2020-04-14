Residents weigh in on new COVID-19 Contact Tracker App

Apple and Google have developed a way to use smart phone technology to let you know if you've been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

The companies announced they're working on a two-phase plan to let you know if you've been exposed to the virus. While there are security measures in place, locals have a mixed bag of opinions on whether or not this crosses the line when it comes to their privacy.

Jon Roise wakes up to the alarm on his phone every morning. He makes calls for business during the day. And uses apps at night to catch up with his buddies.

"My screen time is off the charts. I run three businesses from my phone. I manage all of my personal contacts and relationships from my phone. So, it's nine and a half hours a day," said Capitol Exteriors owner Jon Roise.

For many of us, our smart phones are an accessory we never leave the house without.

This is why Apple and Google will be using our phones for COVID-19 contact tracking.

In phase one, you'd need to download an app and enable Bluetooth.

Your phone would start pinging signals to other phones while listening for pings from phones nearby.

The exchange would be recorded as anonymous numbers and stored in your phone for 14 days.

Then later, someone diagnosed with COVID-19 would tap it into their app and everyone they've been in contact with over the last 14 days would be notified they've come into contact with the virus.

In terms of privacy, Google and Apple released statements saying the app wouldn't use location data, but rather record phone proximity through Bluetooth.

Users would remain anonymous and only a random set of digits would be recorded to be used as an identifier. Apps would feature the option to "opt in."

Despite these measures, some still have reservations.

"I have concerns about the privacy issues with the app. It may be used initially to track COVID-19, but what could it be used for in the future?" asked Bismarck resident Joseph Christoff.

While some believe this is a necessity.

"If it lets you know that you've been close to somebody that has tested positive for the coronavirus, but also protects that person's identity and protects my identity, I might be open to utilizing that," said Roise.

Regardless, you'll see the app pop up in your App Store next month.

The companies announced the second phase of the app coming out in June would work the same way. However, the system would be built into our phones. T

his phase comes with an "opt-in" option as well and you'd still need to download an app to confirm if you've tested positive for COVID-19 or to find out if you've been in contact with someone who has.