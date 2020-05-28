Republican endorsement race

Four-term incumbent State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said she won't run for a fifth term.

Now, two Republicans are running for the Republican nomination. But the race is riddled with competing endorsements. Even up to the Federal level.

The two State Legislators, Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, and Rep. Daniel Johnston, R-Kathryn, going for the same party endorsement.

However, it's the endorsements of party members that's putting the race in the spotlight.

Beadle received an endorsement from Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

However, Johnston is getting some love from Washington, receiving an endorsement from Sen. Kevin Cramer and President Donald Trump.

Both candidates say the endorsements are appreciated, but they're not worried about June divisions spilling over into November.

"It's gonna go back to business as usual. I've always said I'm in this to work with the legislature and to work with the governor. With that said, I'm an independent voice,” said Johnston.

"We're just focused on getting our message out there, and that we're fighting for an efficient effective government , and protecting taxpayer dollars,” said Beadle.

But if either of these candidates wins in November, the inter-party battles are far from over.

There have been efforts in recent years to eliminate the State Treasurer's Office. A bipartisan effort failed in 2017; a bill the Beadle voted for.

Now, he supports the office.

"There's always conversations out there about how to create more efficiencies within state government. I'm committed to making sure that our tax dollars are being managed properly,” Beadle said.

Johnston voted to keep the office.

"The people of North Dakota realize the importance of the office, and I think it would be good to have a treasurer that fought that fight,” Johnston said.

Both candidates are calling for increased transparency and security within the office.

Both candidates said they will honor the results of the primary and support whomever the party's nominee is.

Outgoing State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt also endorsed Johnston to be her successor.

"[Johnston]'s always taken an interest in the position and the responsibilities of the office. I believe he will be an independent voice, looking flout for what's best rather than what's comfortable," Schmidt said.