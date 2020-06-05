Republican National Committee announces new plan for convention

A Republican convention in two cities? After a public and contentious negotiation over health and safety, the Republican National Committee is announcing a new plan.

North Dakota delegate John Trandem's vote secured President Trump the Republican nomination in 2016.

"It's an opportunity that can't be replicated, and I expect with Donald Trump at the helm, it's going to be a very, very memorable convention," said Trandem.

Trandem says he's ready for the convention this year despite the pandemic.

"I don't think we need to put our world or the convention on hold," said Trandem.

After a public back and forth over health protocol with the North Carolina governor, the president threatened to pick a new convention city.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she is committed to doing the business of the convention in Charlotte, N.C., but it will be scaled back.

Now, the party is considering a second city for a big celebration event.

"The other cities are working with us very well who want this business and revenue and opportunity," said McDaniel.

McDaniel confirms they're considering cities in Florida Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas – with the goal of showcasing American is open for business.

"Are you Prepared to be responsible if convention delegates get sick?" asked Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro.

McDaniel said: "We're working with health officials in other cities. Other cities have come forward and really worked with us and made sure that we understand their guidelines, what we will need to do to keep the attendees healthy and safe."

The convention planning is highlighting the political divide over coronavirus. Democrats are not promising a big party.

"The way Joe Biden and his team, our team is handling the convention is another example of how we will handle governance. We will include people we will listen to people we will follow the advice of experts and we will move forward accordingly," said Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman.

The Democrats already delayed their convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin by more than a month. And now, DNC chairman Tom Perez says the party is exploring other options, like a virtual or scaled back convention.

With two months to go and delegates waiting for a plan – both parties need to make a final decision soon.

For now, the Democratic convention is scheduled for the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the Republican convention is scheduled for the week of Aug. 24 in Charlotte, N.C.

