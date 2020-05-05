Report projects impacts on NDs economy following pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily damaged the global economy.

But what could our state's economy look like when we come out on the other side?

A special report by NDSU outlines potential effects on our state's economy by measuring different scenarios relating to national unemployment rates and oil prices.

With unemployment rates at 13, 20, or 30 percent and oil price scenarios at $40, $25, $15, or $5, they can measure all of the possible economic future scenarios through their North Dakota Forecast Model.

The model works off of the baseline, or where the economy would be without the pandemic's influence.

From there, the different scenarios lead the economy down different paths.

"I have no way of knowing which of those is correct. So the accuracy of the forecast is somewhat dependent upon "what do you think the paths of unemployment or the price of oil is going to be into the future?" said Jeremy Jackson, NDSU director and professor of economics.

He says unemployment and oil price projections do not solely fall on North Dakota.

As a state that thrives off exports, our production relies on other places opening up, too.

"We want our workers to go back to work, but they need to produce things that they can sell. And a lot of the buyers for the things that we produce aren't in North Dakota," said Jackson.

WTI crude oil prices are up to nearly $25 a barrel Tuesday afternoon after record lows in the negatives just two weeks ago.

"The idea that we could pay producers to leave oil in the ground, my heart nearly stopped. At the end of the day, it still comes down to getting this economy going, getting the demand back up so we can drain the supply rather than just continue to add more to the storage side of it,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

The model's results show external impacts on our state could decrease total wages and salaries by 20 to 60 percent, decrease our labor force by between 7.5 and 15 percent, decrease our gross state product by 25 to 50 percent, and increase our unemployment rate by 5 to 20 percent.

Dr. Jackson says it is important to remember that these results are estimates forecasted by the model.

The real results are dependent on the future market and could leave our economy in much better standing, or in much worse.

Meanwhile, the state government is looking into their own budget models, but had to delay their forecasts because of volatile markets.

