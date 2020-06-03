Rep. Kelly Armstrong's appointee, political newcomer compete for District 36 seat

State Senate races continue ahead of the primary election on Tuesday.

There are two candidates competing for the district 36 seat.

District 36 is diverse. It surrounds Dickinson and encompasses most of Stark County, but it includes parts of Dunn, Hettinger and Morton counties as well.

In 2018, Kelly Armstrong became North Dakota's representative and Jay Elkin was appointed to his vacant state senate seat.

He served that term and was later endorsed without a competitor at this year's district convention.

"I am a fifth generation District 36 individual. Lived here, born here, raised here. I'm here only to, hopefully, to make it a better place," said Sen. Jay Elkin, R-Taylor.

But a first-time politician did join the race.

"I've made a point of not running against him. I'm more running on my ideas and my passion and that's people, investing in community," said candidate Steven Hanel, R-Dickinson.

Although both candidates are Republicans, they have fairly different focuses.

"We're looking at less revenue stream coming in, so obviously we're going to have to prioritize. Some of those issues would be involving funding for education," said Elkin.

"The number one thing I'd have to say is really protecting people's own right to choose in their life," said Hanel.

However, both candidates agree the coronavirus pandemic has hurt economies, and they want to help pick up the pieces in their district.

Voters who still need a mail-in ballot can go to vote.nd.gov or call the county auditor's office.

