Reminder: donating blood is still safe, and needed at this time

Organizers with Vitalant want to remind the public that it is still safe to donate blood at this time, and donating blood does not increase your chances of getting sick.

Blood banks will be facing major shortages this week, as many venues used for blood donation sites are being closed.

A statement on the Vitalant website says: “The blood collection process is safe. In addition to the vigorous FDA-mandated testing of all blood components donated, Vitalant staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols on our bloodmobiles and in our donation centers. Finally, giving blood has no impact on the donor's immune system.”

Those who think they have been exposed to the flu or are showing minor symptoms are asked not to donate.

Vitalant will be holding a drive Mon., March 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John the Apostle, 2600 West Central Avenue.

You can find more information on the link attached to this story.

Monday (today)

St. John the Apostle Church in Minot

2600 West Central Ave

2:30-6:00

Tuesday (3/17)

Garrison Community at the Civic Auditorium

Main Street

10:00-4:00

Tuesday (3/17)

iheart Radio Pop Up Bus Drive

1000 20th Ave. SW

11:00-2:00

Wednesday (3/18)

Cognizant in Minot

2000 21st Ave. NW

11:00-2:00

The Minot Center is located at 1919 North Broadway- 852-2161

Hours are:

Monday and Friday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

