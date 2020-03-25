Remembering "Operation Varsity," 75 years later

Tuesday marked the 75th anniversary of Operation Varsity, one of the largest operations in World War II.

Minot's Lynn Aas fought during the Battle of the Bulge at the beginning of 1945.

He survived through it, and on the morning of March 24, 1945, survived a rough landing by a glider while under fire.

Aas is 98 years old now, and still lives in Minot.

Your News Leader couldn't interview him now because his current residence is under a lockdown due to the coronavirus.

We did speak with Aas back in 2014, as he was preparing for the 70th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

“America was there not to invade, not to conquer, not to take away anything, not to take away their liberties, but were there to restore to them their freedom,” Aas said, in 2014.

Aas has been highly decorated for his heroics during the war, including the Purple Heart, The Bronze Star, and France's Knight of the Legion of Honor award.

Photo courtesy: Lynn Aas / Aas family