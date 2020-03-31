Relief fund to help nonprofits giving back

Counties across the state are dealing with hardships due to the coronavirus and volatility in the oil industry.

The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has started a relief fund to help nonprofits dealing with the issues.

The relief fund was established on March 23 and has already given out thousands of dollars to nonprofits aiding the oil industry and those impacted by COVID-19.

The money will be awarded to nonprofits providing access to food, human services support, health care sector support and organizations supporting individuals and families to self quarantine.

The fund is there to help communities like Williams, Divide, Mckenzie and Montrail counties whose economies rely on the oil industry.

"They're also being impacted by COVID-19 as well as the industry's response to international pressures on oil and gas. So, they're getting a little bit of a double wammy when it comes to economic impacts," said Strengthen ND Executive Director Megan Laudenschlager.

The Foundation will be awarding the next round of funding this Friday and all gifts are tax deductible.

So far, three entities have matched the $10,000 the relief fund is offering. If you'd like to contribute to the fund, you can visit www.nwndcommunityfoundation.org to learn more or apply and click the red "donate to relief fund" button to contribute.