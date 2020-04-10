Registering students for fall

With so much still up in the air because of coronavirus, planning and scheduling events for the coming months may seem unnecessary, but things like registering your child for the next school year can't wait.

Bismarck Public Schools starts hiring for teachers in the spring of the current school year, so it's Important to get your student registered as soon as possible.

The number of children registered lets the district know how many educators they need to hire.

Jeannette Myhre Elementary Principal Shawn Oban said, "Very important for our district because, you know the more accurate numbers we have for kindergarten allows us to get the correct number of teachers in place and the sooner that we can start interview these folks the better candidates we'll find."

BPS is still registering students online for the rest of this school year and for the fall of 2020-2021.

Documents can be uploaded, faxed or e-mailed to Central Registration to complete the process.

If you're unsure on how to register your child for next year, please look to your school districts website for more information.

