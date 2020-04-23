Refinancing takes off

As the stock market, the economy and Americans struggle during this unprecedented time, mortgage rates have dropped to a level that one Capital Credit Union lender says has people flocking to refinance.

Mortgage Loan Officer Brent Fischer says they've done more refinancing in the last couple months than they did in all of 2019.

"We're getting into the spring buying season so we're used to the refinances over the winter, but yeah, we're probably ten times the number of applications we normally see ." said Brent Fischer, Mortgage loan officer.

One reason for this surge, is that people aren't going out, giving them more time to work on home improvement projects.

"Members borrowing against the equity of their homes to either do upgrades, pay off other bills, of course this time we're all at kind of stockpile some money. That type of thing." Said Fischer.

He says he's hopeful about the amount of home buying they've seen so far as that keeps market prices steady.

