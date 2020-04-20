'Red Flag Warning' issued for southwest, south central ND

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning across much of southwest and southcentral North Dakota through Monday evening due to critical fire weather conditions.

Relative humidity as low as 20 percent, gusty west winds to 45 mph, and very dry vegetation will create dangerous burning conditions. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control.

Burn bans may be in effect in your area. Please check the NDResponse website for more information at the link attached to the right side of this story.

