Red Cross changing how they serve communities

The American Red Cross in the Western North Dakota region is continuing to help people deal with disasters during the pandemic.

The North Dakota Red Cross doesn't take blood donations due to lower population counts, but they're still asking people to donate to local blood drives. However, when it comes to disaster relief, they say their service delivery has changed but the outcome is still the same.

The Red Cross disaster response is now completely virtual. Instead of meeting people directly on scene, they'll speak to victims over the phone. They also mail out comfort kits to those in need and continue to provide resources for shelter and funds.

"Even in a COVID-19 environment, these national disasters are still going to take place. Those needs that people had prior to COVID-19, they're still going to need them. We are as relevant in our communities today as we were six months ago and possibly more so," said American Red Cross Western ND Executive Director Rob Stotz.

If you'd like to contribute to the cause you can donate money or volunteer with the Red Cross.

To learn more, you can visit redcross.org.

Stotz says the main goal is to come together to alleviate human suffering in our community.