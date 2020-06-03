Recovered COVID-19 patient reunites with caregivers

Most of the more than 26 hundred North Dakotans diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. And a Bismarck patient has joined those ranks.

At 73 years old, Ken Sambor found out he had less than a five percent chance of surviving after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

After almost a month in the hospital, he thought his story might end there.

But, thanks to the care of his doctors and nurses, his story is far from over.

And now, it's come full circle.

Ken Sambor was enjoying retirement.

He had big plans to hit the road in his camper with his wife, listening to songs by John Prine along the way.

"One of her bucket list things was she wanted to do the AlCan Highway all the way from Bismarck to Homer, Alaska," said Bismarck Resident Ken Sambor.

But then, something changed.

"I got back from the curling championships out in Laurel Maryland. On the way back, I started running a temperature and coughing," he said.

Sambor was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In the hospital, things spiraled quickly.

"Laying there for what seemed like a week or more, very aware of your heart's irregular beats and kind of waiting for them to come in with paddles. I guess, kind of waiting for your heart to stop. Thinking, when does this end? I'm not going to make it," Sambor said.

But, the nurses were with him every step of the way.

"It's so important that you're just in there being there for them," said Sanford RN who cared for Sambor, Mandie Haman.

The virus took a toll on Sambor's body, but he got news that took a toll on his spirit.

"When I was kind of coming out of it, I learned that John Prine died and it broke me up. I cried like a baby," said Ken Sambor.

But, the nurses were there.

"He had his iPhone there, and I YouTube'd a song by John Prines. And, he sang it to me and it was a very special moment," said Sanford CNA Julie Hagen.

Building a bond until the day, Sambor recovered enough to be discharged. A day he thought might never come.

"It's the richness of friends and family and the caring of others that make our lives worth living."

Now, Sambor’s back at it, planning his road trip.

But, his return to retirement was interrupted by a little visit from some of his favorite people.

"He gets to see us without all of our gear on. So, he gets to see our smiles," Hagen said.

"I know. I don't even know if he recognized me," Haman said.

So, they could listen to John Prine together one more time.

Sambor is now recognizing and supporting those in the community who have made health safety contributions toward COVID-19.

