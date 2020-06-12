Record drop in state oil and gas production in April

April was a volatile month in the oil and gas industry not only did it bring negative prices meaning producers were paying people to take the oil off of their hands, but it also brought a record drop in production in North Dakota.

Oil plummeted from 1.4 million barrels of oil per day to 1.2 million. The biggest drop since North Dakota started tracking it in 1970.

Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms predicts the state will see the May numbers drop below a million barrels per day when that report comes next month.

"When we're looking at the week of May 16-23 it would appear to us that there was probably another 300,000 barrels per day reduction and that that will actually be a larger percentage and volume drop then," said Helms.

Natural Gas production had a matching thirteen percent drop in production between March and April. The state did finally it's gas capture goal of 88% that month for the first time since March of 2018.

"We were expecting that as production volumes fell well below gathering capacity, and I think our gathering and processing system is running at probably around 65% capacity," said Helms.

Regulators are working through how to predict the slump.

"You see that deep V that we're anticipating when the May numbers and the June numbers come out. The big unknown that everyone is grappling with is how deep does that V get and what does the recovery look like? Right now it's a lot of speculation so we'll see if that gets drawn out further," said Justin Kringstad, North Dakota pipeline authority.

We have dropped to ten drilling rigs active in the state, though Helms says one of those is working on Project Tundra and will drop off the count by the end of the month.

The price of North Dakota light sweet crude has climbed back above thirty dollars showing some signs of slow recovery in the market.

