Record-breaking grand opening at Pizza Pie On The Fly

Pizza Pie On The Fly had a record-breaking grand opening at a new location in Williston over the weekend. It had its biggest day of pizza-sales in the chain’s history; with two other locations in Watford City and New Town.

Co-Owner of Pizza Pie On The Fly, Ryan Seigfreid said they are fortunate to still be able to serve customers without adjusting a lot of their methods for COVID-19.

Seigfreid added, “We’re probably the only restaurant that’s going to have a grand opening in the next few months because of the situation we’re in. we’re obviously lucky, we’re ideal because we have a drive-through here and we have curbside and delivery.”

You might think people would be ordering pizza delivery more often due to COVID-19 social distancing, but Seigfreid said sales have stayed steady at their two other locations. He added that people might be more hesitant to spend the extra money with low oil-prices and an abundance of food at home.