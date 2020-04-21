Realtor, home builder helps support local BBQ business during pandemic

Brokers 12 and Big Sky Builders held a lunch giveaway today to support a local business and make sure people had a lunch.

The event to support Monty's BBQ took place east of the State Fairgrounds Tuesday morning. More than 40 cars lined up for a meal.

Realtor Kauscha Bakk says they wanted to serve 200 people or more.

"Monty's is just a local establishment. We wanted to help them out because we knew that he was going to struggle being out here with COVID-19 going on. Let's spread hope," Bakk said.

The meals contained a pulled pork sandwich, chips, and water. The realty and building groups are planning to help more small businesses in the future.

