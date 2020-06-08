Raymond Morrell running for Morton County Commission

Raymond Morrell is running for Morton County Commission.

He says his goal is to address the residents' needs.

Morrell says he wants to help the industries impacted by COVID-19, especially the oil industry workers.

He says he wants to address the challenging budget ahead and has experience with successfully balancing budgets in the past

"I care about the person next to me. I care about industry. I have knowledge, understanding. I've ran many multimillion dollar businesses. I've been involved in nonprofit management. I've been in leadership positions. My experience, my desire to serve my fellow person, makes me a solid fit," Morrell said.

