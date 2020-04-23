RVs 4 MDs connects healthcare workers with RVs

As healthcare workers strive to make sure we are safe, one group is trying to return the favor.

It's called RVs 4 MDs, and it's connecting healthcare workers nationwide with RVs so that they can stay close to home while maintaining a safe distance. The group has already helped more than 2,000 people.

“They're giving it up temporarily to someone that is working 12, 24 hour shifts, who don't even get a break just so they can go lay their head down. So the goal is to help as many people as we can across the United States, Canada, anywhere really," said Cassee DeMets, PR director assistant.

You can search RVs 4 MDs on Facebook.

