Questions linger over pay for fired Minot City Manager

Your News Leader reported Monday that the Minot City Council voted unanimously to fire Tom Barry as City Manager.

But, Barry may still be getting paid.

A spokesperson for the city tells us Barry's total cost for 2020 was $181,600.

According to the report of investigation done by Patricia Monson,

With the five-year renewal of his contract on Dec. 2 of last year, the city agreed to pay the city managers full year salary if he was terminated before Aug. 11 of 2025.

The only escape from the termination clause is if he was found to have engaged in self-dealing at the expense of the city, which he was not.

The report did suggest the city council do a cost benefit analysis when considering the recommendation to terminate Barry.

A spokesperson for the city tells us it's unclear yet as to if Barry's termination will be "with cause" and it's being reviewed by lawyers.

