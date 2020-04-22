Push to reopen salons

For many cosmetologists, providing salon services is their main source of income. Without being able to see their clients, they're struggling.

Melissa Lundin's salon chair has been empty since March 27th. So, she started a petition for stylists like her to get back to work as soon as April 27.

“It's a soft opening to get us back into the work force. Because there is really no reason that we can't be back out there working,” said Lundin.

Lundin is a booth renter, an independent stylist operating out of a smaller space, and she says that makes her salon safe for reopening.

“We as booth renters have complete control of our situation and screening our clients at all times,” said Lundin.

This, as Gov. Doug Burgum remains firm on his reasons for keeping many businesses closed.

"Somebody goes home, and their spouse works for a long term care facility, and then they go in, and people die. I don't think anybody wants to be a part of that connection,

and with contact tracing we might be able to trace it back and say this is where they inquired the infection and where it came from,” said Governor Burgum in Tuesday’s news briefing.

Officials on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force agree.

"As painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it's going to backfire,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a television interview.

Even though salons are closed, that doesn't mean clients have stopped asking for appointments.

"There are so many people reaching out to us. We get five, 10 texts and calls a day,” said Lundin.

The real problems for stylists are two-fold, a $1000 penalty from the state board of cosmetology for practicing during the closure and lack of unemployment support.

"There are some stylists that have been so affected by this financially, that they are not going to be able to make up what they have lost,” said Maureen Wanner, president of the North Dakota Board of Cosmetology.

Independent stylists like Lundin are sole proprietors, making unemployment payments difficult to obtain.

"We don't qualify for the PPP, because we don't have payroll to pay out,” said Lundin.

She has applied for pandemic unemployment assistance, but says she hasn't received anything yet.

"It's been sitting there for three weeks, and nothing. we have gotten nothing,” Lundin said.

Wanner says this is why it is important to reopen, and that it could be done safely.

"We have our rules and regulations already for sanitation and disinfection, so if we are following those things, we certainly could be safe,” said Wanner.

Stylists like Lundin are ready to get back into the salon.

"What we want is the choice to go back to work,” said Lundin.

A choice that she has no control over right now.

Lundin’s petition has received over 2,300 signatures in a week. When Governor Burgum was asked about the May 1st reopening date in Tuesday’s news briefing, he said that is still to be determined.

