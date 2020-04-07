Pure Barre streaming workouts

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to maintain workout routines.

Pure Barre in Bismarck has found a way to bring classes to their members using Facebook. Bismarck's Pure Barre owner Mary Logan says this new method allows her staff to teach members while practicing social distancing.

"Who knows how long we are in this platform of virtual physical fitness and so as long as I am physically able to teach classes I'll be doing it and what's amazing is by our members being open and trying this new platform its allowing me to keep my staff employed so I'm having my teachers are still teaching I'm still teaching and so as long as there is a need for us we will be doing it and if we have to do it from our homes and our garages we will transition it that way to,” Logan said.

The Facebook page," Pure Barre Bismarck streaming", has new workout videos every day.

