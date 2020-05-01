The Diocese of Bismarck has announced that they will resume public mass on May 6 with guidelines in place to make sure their members remain socially distanced during the service.

According to the Diocese of Bismarck, these services can only happen if the rules in place are followed.

Some of the guidelines include:

Pew spacing, families can sit together as long as they’re socially distant for each other.

Every other pew is to be left empty.

There will be no offertory procession to present the gifts for Mass until further notice.

Daily Mass may resume according to the schedule determined by the pastor as of May 6 and Sunday Mass may resume according to the schedule determined by each pastor on May 9 under the conditions just mentioned.

The Diocese have said if you are feeling sick in any way stay at home to help protect others from getting sick.

You can access the full list of guidelines here: https://www.bismarckdiocese.com/news/public-masses-resume-on-may-6

