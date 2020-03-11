Psychologists say people are seeking a sense of control by overbuying products to protect against COVID-19

No COVID-19 cases to report in North Dakota, but some people here have been buying into a bit of hysteria anyway.

Many Bismarck stores are either sold out, or are constantly re-stocking toilet paper and disinfectant wipes.

Psychologists at Sanford Health say panic is a follow the leader effect.

This is the sight many shoppers in Bismarck are seeing.

Shelves are cleared of toilet paper, cleaning wipes and disinfectant.

"I think it’s over hyped and causing a lot of problems economically that are really un-necessary," said Pam Schwartz, a Bismarck resident.

That doesn’t stop some resident from purchasing multiple packs of toilet paper.

"I don't know when I'll run out, and I don't know when they'll get supplies again. So yeah, I did stock up," said Schwartz.

Sanford Phycologists say people are making irrational decisions based on fear of the coronavirus.

"When we have an unknown or are feeling fearful, sometimes that fear can change our behavior and we try to do things that give us a sense of control. So people are going out and trying to stock up even though it doesn't really fit the facts of what we know about this virus," said Marie Schaaf Gallagher, a neuropsychologist at Sanford.

The concept of a new virus is said to be causing panic throughout the nation.

"People like to have a sense of control and a sense of predictability. So this new virus, is something new it’s kind of unknown and that generally makes us a little nervous, that's normal," said Schaaf Gallagher.

As time goes on and science catches up to the virus, doctors say it should ease the anxiety.

"I think as we learn more about the virus and as we learn more about how to keep ourselves safe people will feel more comfortable, just like the flu," said Schaaf Gallagher.

For now, they say find a reliable source of information, such as the CDC, to keep up to date with the virus.

Psychologists say if the anxiety and fear of the Coronavirus becomes too much to handle, you should seek counseling.