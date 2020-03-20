Proximal 50 offering online workout classes

To limit the spread of the coronavirus, businesses are closing their doors. However, one Bismarck gym has found a creative way to keep classes going.

Proximal 50 has moved online. The gym started a private Facebook group called Proximal 50 @ Home for its members.

Trainers post two interactive workout videos to the platform every day.

"A lot of our members come to Proximal 50 because of the relationships we've built with them. That was something we didn't want them to lose and we didn't want to lose ourselves," said Proximal 50 Owner Tana Trotter.

The gym's registered dietitian posts meals and recipes to the group as well.

The gym also has a registered nurse on staff who offers wellness calls to members.

If you're not a member you can still join for a $35 charge by messaging the page on Facebook.