Protocols for physical therapy during era of COVID-19

Trinity Health physical therapists are working through unprecedented territory to treat patients through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trinity Health Pediatric Therapist Nancy Gasmann said she misses being able to treat patients in-person.

"It is nice to be able to have that capability to be able to at least evaluate them every so often to make sure that they're progressing along well," said Gasmann.

Gasmann said giving physical therapy exercises for at home isn't new, but it's more distant now.

"We're trying to make the best for our patients as we can and try to just help them move along," said Gasmann.

Gasmann said she's starting to bring back previously-furloughed staff for in-person therapy as Gov. Doug Burgum plans reopening North Dakota, but it's always up to the patient's comfort.

"We're often asking that patient 'are you comfortable with coming in?' If they aren't comfortable I say 'come back maybe in two or three weeks,'" said Gasmann.

Patients are asked if they're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the Trinity Sports Medicine/Outpatient Therapy front desk.

