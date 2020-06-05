Protesters gather at Harmon Park in Williston

Williston protesters lined the streets at Harmon Park Friday, showing their opposition to police brutality and the murder of George Floyd.

About 30 protesters held signs, chanting Black Lives Matter, while biker groups stood across 2nd Avenue West yelling All Lives Matter; some holding rifles.

Police were on standby to make sure the demonstration stayed peaceful.

There were also people standing around the park praying. Some of the protesters expressed their anger, and said there needs to be reform in how people are put in positions of power.

One of the protest organizers, Eden Hastie said: “We’re not anti-police, we’re anti police brutality. In my belief, you can have 1,000 good cops and 10 bad cops, but those 10 bad cops who don’t get reported by the 1,000 good cops. You have 1,010 bad cops not doing anything to protect the people.”

Hastie says she didn’t know many of the other protesters there, and some plan on staying until sun-down, when the city closes the parks.

