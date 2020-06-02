Protest planned for Tuesday in Bismarck

Bismarck Police Department: "Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., there will be a planned protest in the 2300 Block of East Main Ave. to show support for Mr. George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

We have been in contact with the organizers of this event and have had productive dialogue. We understand there is a great deal of concern amongst the public due to escalated violence and riots across the country, but we ask the citizens of Bismarck to be the exception.

We fully support the 1st Amendment right to peaceably assemble. The organizers of this event have assured us that their intent is for a peaceful protest.

We have also been made aware of many rumors that have been shared on social media regarding outside agitators joining the peaceful protest.

At this time, we have no substantiated information to believe these are true. We ask that you refrain from sharing information that does not come from official sources.

The Bismarck Police Department will not tolerate violence, property damage, threats or other criminal action by anyone. We ask that you show respect to your fellow citizens and community."

