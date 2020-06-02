Protest held in Bismarck

The protest began at 4 p.m. across from the Bismarck Motor Hotel.

They marched down Main Avenue, turned on 6th Street, and walked up to the state Capitol.

The streets were filled with protesters on Saturday during the first protest in Bismarck. But Tuesday the protesters stuck to the sidewalks.

An organizer said she wanted the cars driving by to see why their message was important.

"I have two black sons. They're males. As of right now they're cute kids, but when do they turn scary?" said protest organizer Michelle LaPoint.

While LaPoint protested for her kids' future, others spoke out against incidents of police brutality.

"That's not what they were trained to do, they were not supposed to do that. You're not supposed to hurt somebody. There's a right to defend yourself and a right not to, and what he did was wrong," said former correctional officer and protester Elizabeth Black Dog Bear.

The crowd had a long moment of silence...

"For our fallen brothers and sisters!" said a protester.

…before going their separate ways.

A smaller group did break off after that to keep protesting.

