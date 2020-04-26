Protecting patients, staff at medical center in Stanley

The North Dakota Department of Health identified at least 33 cases of COVID-19 in Mountrail County as of Friday.

Staff at the medical center in Stanley say they're taking extra precautions to keep employees safe.

They say telephone operators and vendors have been asked to stay home.

They have also restricted all visitation, and all respiratory patients are seen by emergency staff and placed in special rooms.

A doctor at the facility also says medical personnel are asked to change out of their scrubs before leaving the building.

“Staff members are wearing hospital attire only, and must change to and from the building, and staff members are screened every single day for symptoms, essentially fever and raspatory symptoms before they come to work,” said Dr. Rich Laksonen with the Mountrail County Medical Center.

The health-care center also screens patients before they enter the building.