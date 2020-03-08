Protecting against attacks

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an aggravated assault happens every 39 seconds in the U.S.

At You-vitalize in Bismarck, a martial arts instructor is working with local groups to learn defense techniques that have saved two of his students.

"I'm glad that they were able to use something that I taught them, a life saving skill, Skill to save them in that potential situation. It was priceless," said martial arts instructor, Steve Roehrich.

Steve Roehrich used to teach defensive tactics to the sheriff's department. He plans to hold another training session in the coming months.