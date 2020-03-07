Trial underway for millionaire murder suspect Robert Durst

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) - Prosecutors are laying out their case against millionaire murder suspect Robert Durst.

Durst was the subject of the HBO documentary, "The Jinx.” The documentary helped lead to his arrest in 2015 and prosecutors have built their case around evidence from the series. (Source: KCAL/CNN)

The 76-year-old is accused of murdering his friend and long-time confidante Susan Berman in 2000.

Although Durst is only charged in Berman’s death at her Beverly Hills home, prosecutors believe he had a part in the disappearance and suspected death of his wife, Kathie Durst, in 1982.

Prosecutors argued Durst had killed Berman because she had allegedly helped him cover up Kathie’s disappearance and he worried she’d tell the police.

“Susan Berman, although loyal, was not the best at keeping secrets,” prosecutor John Lewin said during the opening statement.

With an array of clips, including raw interviews with Durst for the documentary, Lewin painted a dark picture of Durst as a serial rule-breaker, liar and killer.

The lengthy opening statement started Wednesday and also included the infamous cadaver note, which both legal teams stipulated the defendant wrote. The end of “The Jinx,” where Durst says “killed them all of course” while off camera but on a hot microphone, was also played during the statement.

Durst’s lawyers say the lack of evidence proves his innocence, referring to the lack of DNA evidence and that there are no witnesses placing Durst at or near the crime scene.

"He did not kill Susan Berman and he does not know who did,” Dick Deguerin, Durst’s defense attorney said.

Deguerin helped Durst get acquitted of the murder of his neighbor Morris Black in Galveston in 2003.

The jury in Durst’s trial is made up of eight women and four men with 11 alternates.

