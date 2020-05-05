Pro's Pointer #1

A couple of months ago, the word coronavirus became an everyday part of our lives. COVID-19 has changed so many aspects that I think it's nice to have something "normal" to talk about.

Every Tuesday from May to just after Labor Day, for well over two decades, Johnnie Candle has brought us a segment called Pro's Pointers.

As we get back to normal with his fishing segment it's pretty hard to not begin with you know what.

It's a crazy world we're living in now days. Up until a few months ago I didn't even know what the word's social distancing meant, and I never thought fishing would be banned like it is in state's like Maryland and Washington. But, we're fortunate to live where we do and our governor is actually encouraging us to get outside and enjoy activities like fishing.

We do want to be mindful when we get to the lake be careful not to overcrowd the most popular shore fishing spots and use social distancing at boat launches make sure you have space in between when you're using a dock.

Wait until the first person leaving before you get in their way. We want to all we can to prevent the spread of this terrible virus and if you're wondering just how far you need to stay apart remember it's just one rod length away. I'm Johnnie Candle and that's this week's Pro's Pointer."

Next week, Johnnie gets on the water to talk about panfish.

