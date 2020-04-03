Property management companies taking extra precautions due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, more and more property management companies are taking extra precautions to make sure their residents remain safe.

Many have closed their offices, only allowing customers in by appointment, and most cleaning crews at properties have increased the sanitizing protocols in high traffic areas.

RJR Maintenance and Management is wiping down stair handles, door knobs, and even door frames.

RJR Maintenance and Management’s Ben Pace said: "Extra sanitation, we've done a lot more cleaning in the buildings. We've done a little bit more thorough sanitation options like doorknob handles, I mean we've been in our buildings a lot more often sanitizing and cleaning but we have not restricted any visitors."

RJR hopes all its residents are following CDC guidelines and continue to remain safe.

If you have questions or concerns about what your property is doing specifically, please reach out to your property office.

