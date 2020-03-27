Proper handwashing technique

By now you may have seen a video going viral online demonstrating just how important it is we use proper handwashing techniques to keep ourselves germ free right now.

That video involves just white gloves and black paint and it put in perspective for me that my normal handwashing technique just might not be cutting it.

So here's how it works.

So I'm going to put the white gloves on and I'll use the black paint to demonstrate where soap is hitting my hands and depending on my handwashing technique, we'll see how many germs I just may be able to kill.

So with gloves on, I'm pouring on a little bit of paint. And if I were to just rub my hands back and forth, you can see that I'm only getting the front part of my hands and nothing in between my fingers or the back of my hands.That's why the World Health Organization says they recommend interlacing your fingers, focusing on your knuckles, the backs of your fingers, your palms, your thumbs and all the way up to your wrists.

They say to do this for 20 seconds, or as long as it takes you to sing "Happy Birthday" twice. And in that amount of time, you've covered every portion of your hands.

It's a simple experiment to replicate and maybe teach your kids at home looking to learn something from this public health crisis.

You can check yournewsleader.com for more resources on how to fight COVID-19.