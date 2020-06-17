Promgoers take over downtown Minot for 'Promdemic'

If you were in downtown Minot Wednesday evening, you may have seen some very special guests passing through.

The Minot Downtown Business & Professionals Association is hosting its first ever Promdemic for area high schoolers who missed out on their traditional prom due to COVID-19.

Dozens of students and their dates were able to enjoy food and entertainment and have their pictures taken throughout downtown.

The event allowed attendees to put their canceled prom wear and months of planning to good use.

"I do like dressing up a lot, it's one of my favorite things to do so it's kind of disappointing that I didn’t get an excuse to wear a tux. But now that we actually get one I'm pretty excited,” said attendee Will Thomas.

"I got this dress in like, early March. I like to be prepared and then I had to get it altered so I wanted to get it as soon as possible. So, it was kind of disappointing to see it hang in my closet. But it's nice to get to use it now," said attendee Kristin Sundbakken.

Guests are split into groups and guided to different businesses and events by chaperones and security. The second night begins Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

