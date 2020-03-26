Program helps communities stay connected

Staying connected is even more important now than ever for communities that are typically isolated, like the elderly or disabled. Now, workers with North Dakota Assistive can help them stay in touch with the world through the new Specialized Telephone Program.

Consultant Beth Bakke Stenehjem says there are many technologies that can meet specific needs.

"There are a lot of people right now who maybe have given up using their landline phone or their cell phone because they just couldn't hear on it. This program is a great program to provide equipment so that they can actually be able to use a phone again," said Stenehjem.

It's open to North Dakota residents of any age who meet income guidelines. You can contact the North Dakota Assistive office at 1-800-895-4728 or visit ndassistive.org. The Department of Human Services Aging Services Division provides funding.