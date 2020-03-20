Price of oil at an 18 year low

The price of oil has hit an 18-year low. But North Dakota's senators say they are working with President Donald Trump in an effort to prevent the fall of the oil market.

The senators and Trump have been pressing the Saudi Arabian government to pull back on the oil price war between them and Russia.

“That's putting real stress on our domestic industry, so we're working to get them to stop, get Saudi Arabia to stop that price war,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Hoeven also says the Department of Energy's plans to buy 77 million barrels of American-made crude oil to fill the strategic petroleum preserve should help to level out the market as well.

