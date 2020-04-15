President Trump places hold on World Health Organization funding

The U.S. provided the World Health Organization with more than $400 million last year. But President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that the U.S. is placing a hold on future funding.

Trump says the World Health Organization “mismanaged” the spread of coronavirus. Because of that, he says the U.S. will cut the organization's funding in an effort to hold it accountable.

He's accusing the organization of failing to properly investigate when the virus first emerged, failing to obtain virus samples, and, more generally, failing to vet and share all information.

Some lawmakers went as far as to say the WHO assisted the Chinese government in covering up the coronavirus threat.

"Who knew what when, and if they knew it early why weren't they sounding the alarms, which seems to me would be the minimum responsibility of an organization called the World Health Organization," said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Although other politicians do agree an investigation should be done, they say upending the WHO's budget in the midst of an international health crisis is not smart.

"Given the fact that we are still more than knee-deep in the middle of this pandemic, to make such a rash decision to cut their funding right now is not only irresponsible, it's dangerous," said ND Dem-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus crisis can only be solved with every country involved.

"We welcome this demonstration of global solidarity because solidarity is the rule of the game to defeat COVID-19. WHO is getting on with the job," said World Health Organization Director Gen. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

If the president chooses to continue to withhold funding, whatever was previously intended for the WHO will have to be reallocated by Congress.

Lawmakers say they have two options for spending that money: distributing them to another organization that operates similarly to the World Health Organization or to send a rescission package to Congress.

The last time that happened was when the U.S. cut United Nations funding in 2017.

