President Trump gives governors new guidelines for reopening the economy

Today's protesters may be eager to see President Trump's new set of guidelines enacted, which he calls the "Opening Up America Again" plan.

The guidelines involve three-phases to reopening the economy, but specific criteria must be met before that can even happen.

The administration says states should see a drop in influenza-like and covid-like symptoms for a 14-day period, a drop in reported cases and positive tests for a 14-day period, and put additional testing programs in place.

The plan's first phase suggests maintaining social distancing, but opens larger venues like restaurants, churches, and gyms.

The second phase still encourages distancing while reopening schools and nonessential travels.

"It's very important that it's done safely, but it's not a one size fits all, that places that can move forward do. Obviously it's different in some of the Midwest states than it is in a place like New York City," said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

The final phase suggests states meet testing criteria for a third time before allowing all employees back to work and allowing hospital visits.

It is important to remember that these are federal guidelines to follow, but they are not laws.

Governors will remain at full discretion on whether or not the state remains closed or reopens.

