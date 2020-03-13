President Trump declares National Emergency

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency following the latest developments in the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The president made the announcement during a press conference Friday afternoon. The declaration opens billions of dollars in funds and resources to fight the growing number of coronavirus cases.

The President has already called for payroll taxes to be cut until the end of the year and for another cut for interest rates to ease the economic impact of the disease.

Last week, the President signed into law an $8.3 billion emergency funding program to equip various federal agencies. According to Governor Doug Burgum, roughly $6 million of those funds could be coming to North Dakota, which has confirmed one presumptive case in Ward County.

Se. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., released this statement following the announcement:

“This is the right thing to do and the right time do it. As he has at every step, President Trump demonstrated the extraordinary leadership our country needs, striking the right balance of bold and decisive action with diplomacy and collaboration. Today’s event was an incredible show of force, bringing the private and public sectors together for the health, safety, and security of the American people. I stand ready to help both President Trump as he combats the outbreak and Governor Burgum as he and local leaders manage the response efforts in North Dakota.”