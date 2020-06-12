Preparing for November

The race for North Dakota's lone U.S. House seat is set. Minot's Zach Raknerud said he would not endorse his opponent if he lost his primary. Fortunately for Raknerud, he didn't need to follow through after a convincing win Tuesday night.

If Raknerud defeats Incumbent Kelly Armstrong in November, he would be the youngest member of Congress.

Not only did he hold a more than 20-point margin over Roland Riemers, but he won Riemer's home county of Grand Forks with 80 percent of the vote. He said he hopes his margin is indicative of a unifying party message.

“Folks across North Dakota are ready for change, and they're ready for bold, decisive action. Not tip-toeing around issues and running to the right because it's a Republican state. I think they're ready for someone who sticks with their principles and run with it,” Raknerud said.

One of Raknerud's biggest policy ideas is an Elections Dividend, where individuals are given money to contribute to any campaign they like. He said this is to balance out the voices in election season.

Now he goes onto November to challenge first-term Congressman Kelly Armstrong along with Libertarian candidate Steven Peterson.

Raknerud's Primary opponent, Riemers, said in a Facebook post that he has made a contribution to Raknerud's campaign.

