Preferred Restaurant Group offering 15K free meals during pandemic

Preferred Restaurant Group is the franchisee of Minot Taco John's and Slim Chickens, and the company rolled out a program offering 15,000 free meals across its locations in four states.

Vice President Megan Grundstrom said they want to do their part in helping people in needing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Giving back to our community is very, very important to us. Not only just during these times, but all the time. We just want to be able to provide food in a way that is easy for people to take advantage of during this time," said Grundstrom.

You can find information on confidentially nominating someone for a free meal coupon on participating restaurant Facebook pages. All you need to do is share their name, address, and number of family members. You can also send an email to: prgcares.tacojohns@gmail.com