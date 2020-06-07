Prayer walk at the Capitol

In Bismarck, people gathered for a prayer walk around Capitol this afternoon. Organizers said the purpose was to continue encouraging others to keep the peace in North Dakota.

"Being in a community where there are people that are in need and there are people that through this quarantine have been depressed and they're lonely. Instead of our doors, let's open our arms and say hello to these people," said Resilient Soul Co. owner, James Bender.

Bender said Bismarck Police were notified of the walk. He also said they might hold future walks over the summer.