Pray and Play Menoken

A Menoken family isn't letting social distancing get in the way of connecting with neighbors. Ever Saturday since Easter, they're bringing the community together from an acceptable distance to pray and play.

The group prays together at six and then plays games like Jeopardy, or dancing in their cars, drawing crowds of more than 50 people of all ages so far.

“There's people who are struggling mentally, financially, emotionally, and they're coming together and they're safe, and they're smiling. That's what it's all about,” said organizer Angela Scholl-Plante.

