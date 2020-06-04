Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports to host virtual games in Minot

Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports is hosting a Virtual Endeavor Games at Edison Elementary School on Saturday after the cancellation of a national event in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Event organizers said they're happy to have the day go on in some way, as adaptive athletes will be competing in events like the 100 and 400 meter dash, a 5k race, shotput, archery and basketball.

"We were pretty excited to offer that, get out athletes going again, get outside, get some fresh air and play some sports," said Drew Hanson, fundraising director.

"We're spacing everybody out, so we're going to have 20-30 minute increments and cycle them through whatever activity," said Krystal Butgereit, director.

Participants and their families may attend as Prairie Grit keeps social distancing measures in place.

