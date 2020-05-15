Positive Equine Herpesvirus Case in Ward County

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture said that a horse in Ward County tested positive for a form of Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM).

The horse tested positive for a neurological form of the virus.

State reports indicate the horse on the property with the positive case has not traveled recently and that the sick horse is recovering in the owner's care.

The last confirmed case of EHM in the state was in Bottineau County in December.

Although highly infectious among horses, equine herpesvirus-1 poses no threat to human health.

