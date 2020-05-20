Positive COVID-19 tests in Ward County Sheriff's Department, Detention Center

Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center employees tested positive for COVID-19 following a recent targeted testing event, according to the county emergency manager.

Jennifer Wiechmann said both departments are closed to visitors at this time, and those who need assistance should call the respective departments.

The Ward County Commissioners will hold a special meeting Thurs., May 21, at 8 a.m. to revisit policies regarding reopening county facilities, in light of the recent news.

Sheriff’s Department (701-857-6500)

Detention Center (701-857-6530)

