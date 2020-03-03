River Road to open at 7 p.m.

UPDATE (3/4/2020) - The Burleigh County Highway Department says River Road will open between Wilderness Cove Road and Sandy River Drive at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

They advise drivers to use caution and be vigilant of debris and material on roadway.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/3/2020) - The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department has blocked off a portion of River Rd., between Wilderness Cove and Sandy River Dr., the same site where there was a landslide back on December 22nd.

Authorities say there hasn't been another landslide.

However, they say the hill is crumbling and the highway department is putting up barriers tonight as a precaution.

