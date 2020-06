No one was hurt in a fire at a Mandan mobile home this afternoon but police said the home is a total loss.

Mandan Police were called to the fire on Pioneer Trail at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. No one was home at the time of the fire. A neighbor spotted flames and called 911.

Mandan fire chief Steve Nardello said it doesn't appear the fire was intentionally set, but they're still investigating the cause.